Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sarah Clayton was described by her family as "an exceptionally caring young woman who loved life"

The family of a woman found dead at a campsite in East Sussex on Sunday have said they are "devastated by the sudden loss of our loving daughter".

Sarah Clayton, 21, from Yapton, near Littlehampton, was found in a tent at the Buckle Holiday Park, in Seaford.

In a statement, she was described by her family as "an exceptionally caring young woman who loved life".

"Sarah was happy and bubbly with an infectious giggle, and would do anything to help others," they said.

A 28-year-old Littlehampton man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

He and Ms Clayton were known to each other.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A 50th birthday party was held at the site over the weekend

Police were called to the holiday park just before 07:00 BST on Sunday.

They said a post-mortem examination into Ms Clayton's death was inconclusive and further investigations would be carried out.

Officers have continued to appeal for anyone who attended a 50th birthday at the campsite to come forward, as well as dog walkers and other passers-by.