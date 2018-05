Image copyright Google Image caption A lorry driver was arrested after firearms and explosives were allegedly found

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of importing firearms and explosives after a lorry was stopped in West Sussex.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) stopped a lorry at Rosier Business Park in Billingshurst at about 12:00 BST.

Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and an area was cordoned off, an NCA spokesman said.

The man was arrested by NCA officers and armed Sussex Police officers as part of an ongoing investigation.