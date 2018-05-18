Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A lorry driver was arrested after firearms and explosives were seized

A lorry driver arrested after handguns and hand grenades were seized in West Sussex has been released while inquiries continue.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and armed Sussex Police officers stopped a lorry at Rosier Business Park in Billingshurst on Thursday.

Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and an area was cordoned off.

The man in his 40s from the Brighton area was detained on suspicion of importing firearms and explosives.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Firearms and explosives were found in plastic cases

The NCA said two plastic cases were found stuck to the bottom of the truck with magnets.

Both cases were removed and when opened the bomb disposal officers found five handguns, three hand grenades and several dozen rounds of ammunition.

An NCA spokesman said on Friday: "The investigation into the seizure continues."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A cordon was in place after the HGV was stopped