Sussex lorry alert: Driver released after guns seized
A lorry driver arrested after handguns and hand grenades were seized in West Sussex has been released while inquiries continue.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) and armed Sussex Police officers stopped a lorry at Rosier Business Park in Billingshurst on Thursday.
Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and an area was cordoned off.
The man in his 40s from the Brighton area was detained on suspicion of importing firearms and explosives.
The NCA said two plastic cases were found stuck to the bottom of the truck with magnets.
Both cases were removed and when opened the bomb disposal officers found five handguns, three hand grenades and several dozen rounds of ammunition.
An NCA spokesman said on Friday: "The investigation into the seizure continues."