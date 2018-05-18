Sussex

Rocket launcher found in rubbish at Brighton recycling centre

  • 18 May 2018
Veolia Materials Recovery Facility in Hollingdean Lane, Brighton Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption The damaged rocket launcher was found at a Brighton recycling centre

A rocket launcher weapon was found at a recycling centre after being dumped by a lorry with other rubbish.

Veolia Materials Recovery Facility in Hollingdean Lane, Brighton had to be evacuated and the road closed at just before 12:30 BST, Sussex Police said.

Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene and confirmed there was no ammunition in the weapon.

The launcher was in a compressed bale of rubbish and had been damaged, police said.

"It was seized for forensic analysis and the road was reopened shortly before 14:00," a spokesman said.

"At no point was there any danger to any persons or any property in the area."

