Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption The woman's body was found in a flat in Manor Court

A murder probe has begun after a woman in her 20s was found dead in a flat.

Her body was found on Saturday evening after ambulance crews called police to Manor Court, which is a block of flats in Horam High Street, near Heathfield.

Sussex Police said two men aged 19 and 55 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody. Both men are still being questioned, a police spokesman said.

The woman who was found dead has not yet been identified by the force.

Image copyright Jessup/Mitchell Image caption Two men remain in custody