Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Operations have been taking place through the night

A live German sea mine from World War Two has washed up on the Sussex coast.

Bomb disposal teams inspected the device and work is taking place to make it safe while the tides allow access near Bognor Regis, Sussex Police said.

The large metal device measures about 6ft (1.8m) and is thought to weigh about 1,000kg. Residents nearby have been alerted.

The coastguard said it was likely the mine would be towed out to sea and detonated.

Sussex Police said the device was found in the water off Elmer Beach on Saturday.

Residents nearby have been advised to leave their windows open and use only the rear part of their premises.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beach-goers, swimmers and sailors have been told to keep away

No homes have been evacuated at this stage, police said.

Ch Supt Jane Derrick said the force was talking to military ordnance teams and following their advice about safe areas.

She said: "The situation is being kept under careful review and further action to ensure the public remain safe will be taken if necessary."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police are working wit bomb disposal experts

Other members of the public are being asked to avoid the Elmer Beach area, whether for using the beach, swimming or sailing.

Coastguard teams from Littlehampton and Selsey have set up a cordon around the area.

A statement said: "HM Coastguard are broadcasting to vessels in the area to avoid the immediate vicinity of Elmer Beach while the operation to dispose of the sea mine continues.

"It is likely that the mine will be towed out to sea for detonation."