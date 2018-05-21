Image copyright Reuters Image caption Uber concealed a hack that affected 57 million customers and drivers in 2016

Uber has launched an appeal against Brighton & Hove City Council's decision to strip the taxi app of its licence.

The city's licensing panel turned down a renewal application after "significant concerns" about a data breach by the car hailing app in 2016.

It was also concerned about Uber's lack of commitment to use only Brighton & Hove licensed drivers in the city.

An Uber spokesman said: "We want to continue providing more choice and competition... in the city."

Brighton & Hove City Council confirmed the appeal had been submitted and said Uber could continue to operate in the city, regulated by the council, until the appeal is determined.

Uber is licensed in 80 areas across the UK but has recently been refused permission to operate in York and London, as well as a brief suspension in Sheffield.

On 1 May, Brighton & Hove City Council said the decision not to renew Uber's licence was unanimous, following a meeting on 23 April.

Chair of the licensing panel, Councillor Jackie O'Quinn, said at the time: "Our priority is the safety of residents and visitors and... we were not satisfied that UBL are a fit and proper person to hold an operator's licence in the city."