A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in West Sussex.

The woman, in her 20s, was found by police at an address in Crawley shortly after 22:30 BST on Friday.

A 47-year-old man was also found in the property on Highams Hill with minor injuries, Sussex Police said.

He was checked over by paramedics before being arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Sussex Police were alerted by the woman's friends after she failed to turn up to pre-arranged plans.

Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said: "We are investigating the circumstances of the death and are appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us."