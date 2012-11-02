Teesside crash death victim named as Alan Brown

A man who died after being struck by a car on Teesside has been named by police.

Retired council road sweeper Alan Brown, 65, from Billingham, died after the crash on Stockton Road, near Thornaby, on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said a 37-year-old man had been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Another man, 55, has been charged with obstructing police. A male passenger from the car remains in hospital.