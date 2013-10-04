Hartlepool Museum photo exhibition traces town's history
An exhibition opens at the Museum of Hartlepool featuring photos and artefacts from the town's history.
An exhibition has opened at the Museum of Hartlepool featuring photographs and artefacts donated by the people of the town. ‘Our Town, Our Lives’ captures ordinary daily life in various locations in Hartlepool. In this shot, stockbroker Magnus Fea (left) is seen with Gilbert and Joyce Bunting outside the Park Road Presbyterian Church.
The exhibition is the culmination of the Hartlepool History – Now and Then project which has created a website charting the town through the decades. This photograph from 1948 shows George Ogle on Ogle’s Farm on Easington Road. Les Raw is in the foreground.
Many of the images concentrate on the working lives of people in the town. Here, Marian Bunn is seen working a late shift on the G.E.C coil-winding machines in 1975. The project was supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Leisure activities also feature, including this relaxing day by the beach at Middleton in 1959. Mark Simmons from Hartlepool Council said the project had gathered about 2,000 photographs.
"The exhibition is packed with nostalgia,” Mr Simmons said. “It's sure to stir lots of memories among older residents but also offers younger people a fascinating insight into how life used to be in Hartlepool and how it has changed." A 1937 rugby match on the Old Friarage Field is shown in this image.
The crew of TH Tilly is shown in this image from the 1930s when the boat was laid up for its annual overhaul. The exhibition runs until 9 October and entry is free.