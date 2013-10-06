Preston Park's winning skatepark design revealed

Image caption The park should suit skaters, BMX bikers and scooter riders of all abilities

The winning design for a new BMX and skateboard park at Preston Park museum has been made public.

Residents were consulted on four proposals, in August.

Stockton Council said the facility, made by park constructors Wheelscape, would be the largest in the borough.

Cabinet member for leisure Ken Dixon said it would be "a terrific new facility for young people to enjoy their sport in a thrilling but safe and properly maintained surrounding".

He added the design would "sit harmoniously within the beautiful grounds of Preston Park".

Each design considered included jumps, street furniture, rollovers, spines, jump boxes, quarter pipes and grinding rails.

Funded by Sport England and Stockton Council, the facility is due to open next summer.