Benji Bolsenbroek death: Man was 'celebrating birth of son'

Image caption Benji Bolsenbroek died in hospital

A man who died in the early hours of Sunday had been on a night out to celebrate the recent birth of his baby son, it is believed.

The man has been named locally as Benji Bolsenbroek. The 23-year-old died at James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough.

Detectives are treating his death as "suspicious".

Officers spent Sunday searching an area of Linthorpe Village, close to the Park Hotel pub.

Mr Bolsenbroek's partner Georgina McGuire paid tribute to him on Facebook.

She wrote: "I am numb, only the support of my true love Benji Bolsenbroek would get me through such a traumatic time but I am taking comfort in the fact he got to witness our perfect son enter the world."