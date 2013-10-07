Andrew Hopkins death: 42-year-old man charged with murder

Image caption Mr Hopkins was the father of a 10-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Andrew Hopkins, 28, was found with stab wounds at an address on Marton Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The father-of-one was treated by paramedics but later died in hospital, Cleveland Police said.

William Tomlin, of Marton Road, appeared before Teesside magistrates on Monday. He was remanded to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr Hopkins' family described him as the "life and soul of the party".

The statement went on: "He was a man that loved being outdoors and on his bike. He loved life and was happiest being on a bike ride with his daughter.

"He leaves his beautiful 10-year-old daughter behind, whom he thought the world of.

"He also leaves three special nephews that he loved dearly.

"He was a man who was the life and soul of any party and was loved by all he met. He will be terribly missed."