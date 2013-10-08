Benji Bolsenbroek death: Park Hotel CCTV "good quality"

Image caption Benji Bolsenbroek died in hospital

A new father who died after a night out to celebrate the birth of his baby son was assaulted during a "large-scale" fight in a pub, Cleveland Police said.

Benji Bolsenbroek, 23, died at James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, after a disturbance at the Park Hotel pub.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Det Supt Rob Donaghy said CCTV from the pub was of good quality. He urged those involved to come forward.

Mr Bolsenbroek, a former pupil of St David's RC Technology College in Middlesbrough, lived in Thornaby with his partner and their newborn son.

He left the pub before police arrived and got a taxi to hospital after feeling unwell at his mother's house. He died shortly after arriving.

A pathologist will carry out further tests on his body later.