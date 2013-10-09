Darlington Memorial Hospital to spend £20m on operating theatres

Health bosses are to spend £20m on new operating theatres and day surgery suites at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Trust said nine existing theatres would also be refurbished as part of a project to "future proof" the hospital.

The exact number of new theatres to be built is yet to be finalised but a two-year construction programme is due to start in early 2014.

The 400-bed hospital was officially opened in 1980.