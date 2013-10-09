Benji Bolsenbroek death: Two Middlesbrough men arrested

Image caption Benji Bolsenbroek lived in Thornaby

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a man who died after a night out to celebrate the birth of his baby son.

Benji Bolsenbroek, 23, died at James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough on Sunday after a large disturbance at the Park Hotel pub in the town.

The men, aged 25 and 27, were held on suspicion of assault and violent disorder and later bailed, police said.

Mr Bolsenbroek died after being taken to the hospital in a taxi.

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and police have been studying CCTV images from the pub.