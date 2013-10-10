Benji Bolsenbroek death: Three women and a man arrested

Image caption Benji Bolsenbroek lived in Thornaby

Four more people have been arrested by police investigating the death of a man during a night out in Middlesbrough celebrating the birth of his son.

Benji Bolsenbroek, 23, died in hospital on Sunday after a large disturbance at the Park Hotel pub in the town.

The four were arrested on suspicion of assault and violent disorder.

Two women, aged 19 and 22, have been bailed pending further inquiries. Another women, aged 24, and a 26-year-old man remain in custody.

It brings the total number of arrests in the case to six after two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested on Tuesday and bailed.

Mr Bolsenbroek died after being taken to hospital in a taxi. A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.