Stockton Globe Theatre wins £4m heritage lottery grant

Image caption The Globe Theatre closed for the last time in 1997

A project to restore a rundown music venue on Teesside has won a £4m heritage lottery grant.

The Grade II-listed Globe Theatre on Stockton High Street opened in 1935 and hosted music acts including The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

The building closed for the last time in 1997 and has since suffered from significant deterioration.

The Globe Stockton Foundation plans to re-open the theatre as a 2,500-seat venue and create 60 new jobs.

The foundation submitted the bid with the support of Stockton Council and Teesside-based property developer Jomast.

'Spectacular venue'

A foundation spokesman said: "We have been working hard for over two years and submitted a very compelling and powerful case for support. This is fantastic news for Stockton and the wider region."

Stockton Council leader Bob Cook, added: "The Globe holds a special place in the hearts of many.

"It is very exciting news as it means the stunning, art deco elements of the building are one step closer to being restored to create a spectacular music venue."

Stockton MP James Wharton said: "The Globe is an important part of our High Street and I know many residents will welcome it being brought back to life with this significant investment.

"I am pleased the developer, council and Heritage Lottery are working together to ensure this is done sensitively and appropriately and look forward to this great venue drawing in the crowds once again."

The building is currently covered in a £18,000 facade featuring names of acts who performed there in its heyday.