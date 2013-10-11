Benji Bolsenbroek death: More violent disorder arrests
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was out celebrating the birth of his first child.
Benji Bolsenbroek, 23, died in hospital on Sunday after a large disturbance at Middlesbrough's Park Hotel pub.
The man and a woman, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault and later bailed.
A total of eight people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.