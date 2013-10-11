Andrew Simon fire death: Paul Nash admits manslaughter

From the section

Image caption Andrew Simon died from the effects of smoke inhalation

A man has admitted the manslaughter of a Hartlepool father-of-thee who died in a house fire.

Paul Nash, 29, started the blaze at Andrew Simon's house in Dent Street on 11 June.

Mr Simon, 44, was found upstairs in the house by the emergency services. He died later in hospital from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Nash, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court. He will be sentenced at a later date.