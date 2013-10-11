Five held on suspicion of murder over Darlington body find

Image caption Alan Youngson was reported missing on 15 August

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a body that was found in woodland close to a motorway in County Durham.

Police believe the body, which was discovered near the A1 in Darlington on Monday, is that of Alan Youngson, who was reported missing on 15 August.

Although no formal identification has been made, police believe the 25-year-old was murdered and his body buried.

The men, all from Darlington and aged between 28 and 38, remain in custody.

Det Supt Kevin Weir of Durham Police said that "although we are still working to formally identify the body we found on Monday, we are pursuing this investigation on the assumption that it is Alan and his family have been informed".

He added that "forensic examinations and searches of the area where the body was found" were continuing.