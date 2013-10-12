Newton Aycliffe shared police and fire station plan

Image caption Police officers currently based in Parsons Court would move to the fire station on Central Avenue

Police officers and firefighters in part of County Durham could soon be sharing premises, Durham's police and crime commissioner has said.

Moving officers in Newton Aycliffe from their current facility into the town's fire station, could save the force an estimated £100,000 a year.

Ron Hogg said the money would be used to maintain police officer numbers.

The Durham and Darlington Fire Authority confirmed it was looking into the proposals.

'Make sense'

Mr Hogg said: "The public want a town centre presence where they can go in and speak to an officer.

"We are also being told that we need to collaborate more with other services, and it would seem to make sense to talk to the fire service about working together and also saving money, by sharing their building which is next to the old police station."

Michelle Hodgson, chairman of the fire authority, said, "We already liaise closely with the police in many aspects of our work in the community and this proposal fits with our partnership approach.

"Sharing facilities allows us to maximise the use of our buildings and to make best use of public money."