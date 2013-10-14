Middlesbrough group to unearth sunken path's history

Image caption An archaeological dig of the sunken path will take place from May 2014

A community group has been awarded £38,800 of funding for a project to unearth the history of a sunken footpath in Middlesbrough.

The Pathways to the Past project will investigate the medieval and Victorian heritage of Fairy Dell, which lies between Marton and Coulby Newham.

The project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), follows the discovery of a sunken footpath.

Councillor Nicky Walker said she was "excited" about the project.

The Friends of Fairy Dell will lead the project along with volunteers from the local community.

Ms Walker said: "This is a very active and hard working group and this grant confirms their dedication to this park.

"We are all excited about the discovery of the heritage features in this part of Middlesbrough, about which so little is known, and everyone is looking forward to the activities and improvements thanks to this funding."

An archaeological dig of the sunken path will be led by Tees Archaeology in May 2014.