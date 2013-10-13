Billingham skate and BMX park construction begins

Tees

Work has started on a new skate and BMX park which is part of a multimillion-pound regeneration of Stockton.

The £157,800 flood-lit facility is being built in John Whitehead Park in Billingham, and is part of the town centre's wider regeneration plans.

Cllr Ken Dixon said it will be a "fantastic" place for young people.

The council has upgraded four of the park's tennis courts and installed outdoor exercise equipment such as an air walker and exercise bike.

