Billingham skate and BMX park construction begins
Work has started on a new skate and BMX park which is part of a multimillion-pound regeneration of Stockton.
The £157,800 flood-lit facility is being built in John Whitehead Park in Billingham, and is part of the town centre's wider regeneration plans.
Cllr Ken Dixon said it will be a "fantastic" place for young people.
The council has upgraded four of the park's tennis courts and installed outdoor exercise equipment such as an air walker and exercise bike.