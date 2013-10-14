Darlington woodland body find: Man charged with murder

Image caption Alan Youngson was reported missing on 15 August

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in woodland close to a motorway in County Durham.

The body, which was found near the A1 in Darlington on 7 October, is thought to be that of Alan Youngson, 25, who was reported missing on 15 August.

Durham Police have not formally identified the body and a post-mortem is due to take place.

Daniel Dodsworth, 28, of Branksome Green, Darlington, will appear before South Durham magistrates later.

Four other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further inquiries, Durham police said.