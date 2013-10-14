Darlington woodland body find: Man died of 'head injuries'

Image caption Alan Youngson was reported missing on 15 August

A man whose body was found in woods close to a County Durham motorway died of head injuries, police said.

The man, thought to be missing Alan Youngson, 25, was found near the A1 in Darlington on 7 October.

Durham Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he had died of head injuries.

Daniel Dodsworth, 28, of Branksome Green, Darlington, has been remanded in custody until 16 October charged with his murder.

Mr Youngson went missing in August.

Four other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further inquiries, Durham Police said.

A 22-year-old woman from York and a 30-year-old man from Darlington were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed until December.