Man, 71, tied up by Gainford house burglars

Image caption CCTV shows men entering and leaving the house

Burglars broke into the home of a 71-year-old man and tied him up before leaving with jewellery and silverware, Durham Police said.

The victim was not freed for more than 12 hours after the break in at the house in Gainford, County Durham.

Police have released CCTV images of two men leaving the property on Thursday.

Det Con Sunil Weerasinghe said the man had been deliberately targeted by the intruders, who remained in his house for up to two hours.

The victim was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment to his wrists.

A friend who called at the house found him in the kitchen.

The items taken were worth thousands of pounds, police said.