Benji Bolsenbroek death: Two more men arrested

Image caption Benji Bolsenbroek had been on a night out to celebrate the recent birth of his baby son

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was out celebrating the birth of his first child.

Benji Bolsenbroek, 23, died in hospital on 6 October after a disturbance at Middlesbrough's Park Hotel pub.

Two men, both aged 23, have been arrested and bailed on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.

Four men and four women have already been arrested and bailed on suspicion of the same offences.