Hartlepool gypsy and traveller site plan withdrawn

Plans to designate an area of land as a potential Gypsy and traveller site have been withdrawn by Hartlepool Council.

The Hart Smallholdings West site, off the A179, had been chosen out of sixteen shortlisted locations.

However, following concerns raised by local people, the council has withdrawn its draft document on land use.

It will now revisit the Gypsy and Traveller site issue to determine whether there is sufficient demand to provide one.

It will also draw up a revised Land Plan, which will shape future land uses and development within the town.

Council leader Christopher Akers-Belcher said he had listened to people's concerns.

"The withdrawal of the plan will give the council the opportunity to review the future housing offer in Hartlepool in its entirety," he said.

The Gypsy Council said more legal sites needed to be created for travellers.