Body found at Cargo Fleet Pumping Station in Middlesbrough

The death of a man whose body was found inside a "storm wet well" in Middlesbrough is being treated as unexplained, Cleveland Police said.

Workers from Northumbrian Water reported the find at Cargo Fleet Pumping Station last Monday.

A port-mortem examination indicated the man, aged about 21, had been dead for between three weeks and three months.

Police said there were no reports of missing people within that timescale who had not been found.

Officers found no match to the man's DNA on the national police database. Further tests are due to be carried out.