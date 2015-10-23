Sunderland rape arrest: Man, 26, bailed
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Tees
Police investigating the rape of a woman in Sunderland have made an arrest.
The incident took place in the early hours of 20 October after the 20-year-old woman left the Port of Call pub on Park Lane and walked along Derwent Street.
Northumbria Police said they had arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of rape.
A force spokesman said de had been bailed pending further enquiries.