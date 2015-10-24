Meadowfield crash: Two die as car hits stone wall

Image copyright Google Image caption Two men have died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stone wall at Burnigill Farm in Meadowfield

Two men have died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stone wall near Durham.

Durham Police said the men, both in their mid-20s, were in a Renault Clio which crashed at about 18:00 BST on 23 October on the B6300 at Burnigill Farm in Meadowfield.

Both men were from the Northumberland area.

No other vehicle was believed to be involved and police are appealing for witnesses.

They particularly want to speak to the occupants of a dark VW Passat which was travelling from the A167 towards Meadowfield at the time.