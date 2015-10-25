Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum reveals £1m plan

From the section

Image copyright Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum Image caption Plans are afoot for a new visitor centre at the Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum

A Teesside mining museum has revealed plans for a new £1m visitor centre.

The Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum in Skinningrove wants to replace four old buildings to create the new complex.

Museum manager John Moore said a new education centre, meeting room and improved artefact storage would attract more visitors.

Plans have been submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council and Loftus Town Council has offered its support.

The museum opened in 1983 to celebrate the iron excavation carried out in the Cleveland Hills since the 19th Century.