Darlington fire engine crashes on emergency call

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Yarm Road was closed for a time after the crash

A fire engine answering an emergency call was involved with a collision with a car in Darlington.

The appliance was one of two attending to a report of a road accident with a person trapped, when it crashed on Yarm Road at about 07:25 GMT.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said it was carrying out an internal investigation.