Darlington fire engine crashes on emergency call
- 27 October 2015
A fire engine answering an emergency call was involved with a collision with a car in Darlington.
The appliance was one of two attending to a report of a road accident with a person trapped, when it crashed on Yarm Road at about 07:25 GMT.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said it was carrying out an internal investigation.