Funeral of Hartlepool grape choke toddler Jacob Jenkins held

The funeral of a Teesside toddler who died after choking on a grape has been held.

Two-year-old Jacob Jenkins stopped breathing after swallowing the fruit at Pizza Hut in Hartlepool on 9 October.

He was taken to hospital and put into an induced coma, but his parents Abigail Wilson and David Jenkins turned off his life support five days later.

Family and friends were asked to wear a hint of Jacob's favourite colour yellow for the funeral at St Joseph's Church.

Pizza Hut previously said the firm was "devastated to learn of Jacob's tragic death" and had taken grapes off its menu "with immediate effect".

A fundraising appeal to help the family has raised nearly £20,000.