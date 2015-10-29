Middlesbrough fans shine a light in support of steel workers
Middlesbrough supporters held up mobile phones in a show of support for steel workers as they made it through to the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.
SSI's Redcar plant was mothballed, with the loss of 2,200 jobs, after its Thai-based owner went into liquidation.
The closure of the coke ovens and blast furnace ended 98 years of production.
The 10,000 travelling fans shone their lights 10 minutes in to the game at Manchester United as a demonstration over the job losses.
Middlesbrough won 3-1 on penalties after the game at Old Trafford ended goalless following a period of extra time.
Middlesbrough will now welcome Everton to their Riverside Stadium in the last eight of the competition.