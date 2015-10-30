Redcar steel aid package to fund training

Image copyright PA Image caption About 2,200 workers have lost their jobs, and their are expected to be further losses in the supply chain

A task force set up following the closure of Redcar's SSI steel plant has released details of how it will spend the first tranche of an aid package.

The government pledged up to £80m to help the 2,200 workers who lost their jobs when the Thai-based owners went into liquidation.

The first £7.3m to be released will be used for training purposes.

It includes £1.7m to encourage other employers to take on one or more of the 50 ex-SSI apprentices.

A £3m package will fund education and training for former workers, or people who have been made redundant in the supply chain as a result of the closure, at four Teesside colleges.

There will also be a flexible support fund of £2.6m, to address any barriers individuals have to securing new jobs or training provision.

Chair of the SSI task force, and chief executive of Redcar and Cleveland Council, Amanda Skelton said: "We know many workers are already highly skilled but this will give them the extra support they will need to secure alternative employment."