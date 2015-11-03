Stockton burglars target women in 70s and 80s

Burglars have stolen jewellery from three women aged 77, 79 and 88.

Two men targeted their homes in Stockton on Sunday in thefts Cleveland Police believe are linked.

They stole diamond, sapphire and ruby rings, a wedding ring and an antique gold necklace from a house on Canberra Grove, Hartburn at about 19:30 GMT.

A £600 diamond ring was later taken on Bishopton Road, Elm Tree and watches, a gold bracelet and £100 were stolen from a property on Belle Vue Court, Norton.

Det Sgt Chris Motson said it was unusual to have three burglaries in a short space of time in the same area while people were at home.

The three women were "very shaken" but not injured, police said.

It is believed the men are local, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s.