Egglescliffe telephone box door stolen by thieves
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Tees
Thieves have stolen the door of a traditional red telephone box from a village in County Durham.
It was taken from the box on Church Road, Egglescliffe, between 22:00 GMT on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police said the box was owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and used by local residents as a community notice board.
Police have appealed for anybody with any information about the theft to contact them.