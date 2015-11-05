Egglescliffe telephone box door stolen by thieves

Image caption The telephone box door was stolen either late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning

Thieves have stolen the door of a traditional red telephone box from a village in County Durham.

It was taken from the box on Church Road, Egglescliffe, between 22:00 GMT on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said the box was owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and used by local residents as a community notice board.

Police have appealed for anybody with any information about the theft to contact them.