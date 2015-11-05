Tees

Egglescliffe telephone box door stolen by thieves

  • 5 November 2015
The phone box
Image caption The telephone box door was stolen either late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday morning

Thieves have stolen the door of a traditional red telephone box from a village in County Durham.

It was taken from the box on Church Road, Egglescliffe, between 22:00 GMT on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday.

Cleveland Police said the box was owned by Egglescliffe Parish Council and used by local residents as a community notice board.

Police have appealed for anybody with any information about the theft to contact them.

