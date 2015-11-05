Durham Light Infantry families fight to keep museum open

Image copyright Christine English Image caption Maj Ian English, won the Military Cross three times and was a trustee of the DLI museum

Families of Durham Light Infantry veterans have backed a campaign against the regimental museum's closure.

Durham County Council announced last month that the Durham Light Infantry (DLI) museum would have to shut because it was too expensive to run.

Campaigners have challenged the closure and their Facebook group has gained more than 12,000 supporters.

The council said a plan to relocate collections to a site in Spennymoor would save £221,000 a year.

Christine English's father, a museum trustee, and her grandfather were both awarded medals while serving in the DLI and are on display at the museum.

'Important and historical'

Her father, Maj Ian English from Heworth, was one of only 24 officers to win the Military Cross three times in World War Two. He served in France and the Middle East and took part in the D-Day landings in 1944.

Ms English, who now lives in London, said she was unsure what would happen to the medals when the museum closed.

She added: "I am appalled at the closure of this beautiful, important and historically significant space.

"We believed we were doing the best thing for our father and grandfather's memories. It is a place that meant so much to my father."

Durham County Council said the museum cost £397,000 to maintain last year, which equated to £10 per visitor. The average cost to the council for its other four museums was £1.60.

The council said it had already been forced to shave £150m from its budget and faced further cuts of £100m over the next few years.

The museum opened in 1968 and has exhibits such as uniforms and firearms dating from 1758 to 2011.