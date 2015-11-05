County Durham theft trial told of sheep ID parades

Image caption Sheep identity parades were held by police in 2013

Sheep identity parades were held by police investigating missing ewes, the trial of three sheep farmers has heard.

More than 115 animals were identified as coming from farms in County Durham, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

County Durham sheep farmers Charles Neville Raine, 66, his nephew Phillip Raine and Mr Raine's partner, Shirley Straughan, deny conspiracy to use criminal property.

The prosecution alleges the thefts were "deliberate" and "organised".

The sheep had gone missing at various times between 2010 and 2013.

'Terrible mistake'

Most of those identified at the parades were found at Hazel Gill where 46-year-old Phillip Raine, and Ms Straughan, 41, lived and at High Wales, where she farmed.

Two were found on an area of land Charles Neville Raine farmed called the Otter Trust, the court heard.

Sam Faulks, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court that the three had agreed to use the stolen sheep, which had their identity ear tags or horn branding removed.

"It is inconceivable sheep from Cumbria, Durham and North Yorkshire should all end up by accident at the Otter Trust, Hazel Gill and High Wales," he said.

"It is inconceivable so many ear tags and horn burns were removed," he said.

Tags were found in a jar at Hazel Gill, and analysis showed they had been clipped off, the court heard.

The defendants were not "living the high life" but "offending allowed them to get by".

The three deny knowing the sheep were missing and Phillip Raine told police "the whole thing was a terrible mistake", Mr Faulks said.

Teesdale hill farmer Richard Betton told the jury it was a "matter of pride" for locals to return sheep to their rightful owner.

The case was adjourned until Friday.