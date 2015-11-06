Air Products TV2 plant construction halted

Image copyright Air Products Image caption Air Products' energy-from-waste plant is being built at Port Clarence in the Tees Valley

Construction of a renewable energy plant has been suspended, potentially affecting hundreds of workers.

Air Products has temporarily halted work on its second energy-from-waste plant in the Tees Valley.

It said 700 construction workers would be paid "as per their contracts" and the firm was "committed to completing both facilities".

The GMB union said the announcement, seven weeks before Christmas, was "devastating".

Dubbed TV2, the plant, in Port Clarence, is near Redcar's SSI steelworks, which closed last month, leaving 2,200 workers without jobs.

Unite union regional officer Steve Cason said the future of staff who were contracted was not clear.

'No consultation'

"They're still employed by their individual employers but obviously no construction work's being carried out now on the TV2 plant to it's probably inevitable to say that some people will be made redundant," he said.

He said news contracts had been suspended had come "out of the blue".

GMB national officer Phil Whitehurst said the union was also seeking talks with the company to find out "what has gone so badly wrong" on the "75% completed" project.

Air Products said it had identified improvements through work at its first plant which would apply to the second site at Port Clarence.

"By deferring construction we will be able to ensure any modifications are applied in a cost-effective way when activity is resumed," the company said.

Work on the construction of the first plant would not be interrupted, it added.