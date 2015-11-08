Yves Saint Laurent show at Bowes finishes extended run

Image copyright Andy Barnham Image caption The exhibition includes dresses never seen in public before

The first major UK exhibition of the work of French designer Yves Saint Laurent is ending its run after being extended by two weeks.

Style is Eternal, which showcases key items from his 50-year career, has been at the Bowes Museum in County Durham since July.

It has been the most popular exhibition in the museum's history, attracting three time the usual visitor numbers.

The last show is at 16:00 GMT having attracted about 70,000 visitors.

The show highlights how the designer revolutionised womenswear and includes dresses from the late 1950s which have never been seen in public before.

A spokeswoman for the museum said visitor numbers to the museum in Barnard Castle had helped boost local businesses.

"We haven't completed a full evaluation yet, but anecdotal feedback seems to suggest that the exhibition has had a positive effect on the local economy, with retailers seeing an upturn in business", she said.