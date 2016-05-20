Image copyright Pettite family/Cleveland Police Image caption Lee Pettite was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he later died

A third suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who died from serious chest injuries.

Lee Pettite, 22, was found on Oakley Walk, Eston in March, having staggered a short way.

Gordon Blue Smith, 22, of Laburnum Road, will appear before Teesside Crown Court on Monday. Luke Lovell, 21, of Wilton Way, was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court on 1 July.

They are two of four men arrested on suspicion of murder at the time.

Christopher Stubbs, 20, from South Bank, was charged with murder and a firearms offence in connection with the Mr Pettite's death and was remanded in custody in March.

Another man, also aged 22, was released without charge.