Man carrying rifle in Crook street arrested
A man has been arrested after being seen carrying a rifle in the street late at night.
Durham Police received reports of a man carrying a rifle in Crook in County Durham in the late hours of Friday night.
The force's armed response team were deployed and arrested a 24-year-old man for firearms offences.
A police spokesperson said the rifle is thought to be used in paintball games.
Dale Checksfield, of Durham Special Constablury, tweeted: "It may be an airsoft weapon but at least 1 person can be grateful of the incredible skill of our #AFOs. Safely secured, 1 detained, 0 shots."