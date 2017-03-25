Image copyright Durham RPU Image caption A police spokesperson said the rifle is thought to be used in paintballing

A man has been arrested after being seen carrying a rifle in the street late at night.

Durham Police received reports of a man carrying a rifle in Crook in County Durham in the late hours of Friday night.

The force's armed response team were deployed and arrested a 24-year-old man for firearms offences.

A police spokesperson said the rifle is thought to be used in paintball games.

Dale Checksfield, of Durham Special Constablury, tweeted: "It may be an airsoft weapon but at least 1 person can be grateful of the incredible skill of our #AFOs. Safely secured, 1 detained, 0 shots."