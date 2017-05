Olwyn Fulton death: Woman charged with careless driving

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Olwyn Fulton, 84, had a son and a daughter and 10 grandchildren

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 84-year-old grandmother who died in a collision five months ago, police said.

Pedestrian Olwyn Fulton died after being hit by a car in Parkway Shopping Centre car park in Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough, on 7 December.

A 66-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards and has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

She has been bailed and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on 7 June.