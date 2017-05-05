Tees Valley Mayor results: Conservative Ben Houchen wins
- 5 May 2017
Conservative Ben Houchen has become the inaugural Tees Valley Mayor.
Mr Houchen beat Labour's Sue Jeffrey after second preference votes were counted. He also beat Lib Dem Chris Foote Wood and UKIP's John Tennant.
This was the first Tees Valley Mayor election and Mr Houchen will have a budget of £15m a year.
He will head the Tees Valley Combined Authority, made up of Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Middlesbrough and Stockton councils.