Hartlepool school fire: Boy suspected of arson arrested

  • 9 May 2017
Damage to Rift House Primary School
Image caption Parts of Rift House Primary School were destroyed by the fire

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that badly damaged a primary school.

The nursery and a classroom used by Year 3 pupils at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool were destroyed in the blaze on Sunday.

A 13-year-old boy was being held on suspicion of arson, Cleveland Police said.

He is being questioned by detectives. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

