Hartlepool school fire: Second boy arrested

Image caption Parts of Rift House Primary School were destroyed by the fire

A second boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that badly damaged a primary school.

The nursery and a classroom used by Year 3 pupils at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool were destroyed in the blaze on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson on Tuesday. Both have been released with no bail conditions.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.