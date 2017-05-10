Tees

Hartlepool school fire: Second boy arrested

  • 10 May 2017
  • From the section Tees
Damage to Rift House Primary School
Image caption Parts of Rift House Primary School were destroyed by the fire

A second boy has been arrested in connection with a fire that badly damaged a primary school.

The nursery and a classroom used by Year 3 pupils at Rift House Primary School in Hartlepool were destroyed in the blaze on Sunday.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson on Tuesday. Both have been released with no bail conditions.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

