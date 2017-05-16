Redcar rape: No charge for kidnap claim woman

Image caption Police launched an investigation after it was claimed the woman was abducted on Redcar seafront

A woman arrested on suspicion of wasting police time after claiming she was bundled into a car and raped in front of her toddler has been released without charge.

The woman, in her 30s, had alleged she and her child were abducted from Redcar seafront at lunchtime on 3 March.

However, in the days that followed Cleveland Police said the incident was "not as first reported".

The force said its investigation is now closed.

It was initially reported the woman and her child were driven about four miles to Longbeck Lane, near Yearby, and that the woman was then raped by two men.

One man was arrested and released without charge.